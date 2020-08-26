The One Book, One Community reading initiative featuring free book giveaways of Katherine Applegate’s “The One and Only Ivan” starts Sept. 1 at W.T. Bland Public Library. This family-friendly tale of a captive silverback gorilla is based on a true story and written at the third-grade level. There also are picture books for the pre-K crowd. Community members are encouraged to read the book and then express their feelings about it on a large Community Book Review banner in the library lobby. Animal photographs and life-size cardboard animals will be displayed in the lobby for fun photo ops, too.
Another initiative, 1000 Books Before Kindergarten, is an ongoing reading program that rewards children 6 years old and younger for each 100th book read milestone. This program starts them off with their own Lake County Library System library card. The library’s goal is to have all area children entering kindergarten having been extensively read to, so that they are ready to read.
Also, due to the coronavirus and reduced operating hours at all libraries in the Lake County system, borrowed items will continue to be automatically renewed through August, unless there are holds on the items. Late fees for library items are not being charged to your account. The W.T. Bland Public Library is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Curbside pick-ups are available. Call (352) 735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.