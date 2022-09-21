This month, the Lake County Library System turns 40 years old, and it’s ready to celebrate with a milestone challenge.
The library is encouraging the community to explore its libraries and services with its “40 Things to Do at Your Lake Library” activity list.
If you complete at least 20 items on the list, you can have your name added to a time capsule to be opened at the library system’s 50th anniversary in 2032. The challenge began last week and runs through Dec. 31.
Activities range from simply checking out a DVD or book, or helping a friend sign up for a library card, to using Tutor.com for homework help or HeritageQuest for family tree research, and asking for a ghost tour at the Astor County Library.
The Lake County Library System was established in 1982 by Ordinance 1982-18 with Cooper Memorial, Umatilla Public and Eustis Memorial libraries, and it’s been growing ever since.
Learn more about the library system and what its 16 locations can offer you at https://www.mylakelibrary.org.