A Social Support Group for the Widowed, Thur., March 12 • 11:30 a.m.
Leesburg Community Center 109 East Dixie Ave., Leesburg—$12
LIFE is celebrating its 23rd Anniversary, Thursday, March 12th at 11:30 a.m. with a nice meal by Debra Davis Catering and special entertainment. After a fine meal we will be entertained by Magic Ron, who has amazed audiences with his magical abilities. Lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. but doors are open at 11 a.m. All lunches are $12. If you would like to RSVP, please call Rick Reed at 352-787-0403 and leave a name and phone number.
LIFE is a social support program for the widowed sponsored by Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, but it is open to all area widows and widowers. LIFE began locally in 1997, and has been an aftercare program by Beyers Funeral Homes since 2006.
LIFE meets monthly for luncheons in Leesburg and the Golden Triangle area and also schedules bus trips and/or u-drive trips and hikes. There is no charge to belong to this group, LIFE luncheons are scheduled the second Thursday of each month at the new Leesburg Community Building in Venetian Gardens and the third Wednesday of each month in the Golden Triangle area with the exceptions of March, August and December when a combined luncheon is held in Leesburg for all members.
Please call Rick Reed at 352 787-0403 to RSVP or for more information.