At LifePointe Church, we believe the Gospel, the Good News about what God has done through Jesus, is the centerpiece of faith and life. It’s not merely a message that needs to be shared with non-Christians, but also with Christians. We’re a congregation that’s committed to sharing the message of Christ and guiding others towards faith in Him. We invite you to join us for worship and teaching, and look forward to welcoming you into our LifePointe family!
Dec. 12 and Dec. 13: “The Road to Bethlehem” is a free, Christmas drive-thru experience, 6–8:30 p.m. on the grounds of LifePointe Church. We invite you and your family to take a journey to Bethlehem and get a glimpse of the first Christmas over 2,000 years ago. A narrative, live presentation through eight scenes of the Christmas story.
Dec. 20: “Cookies, Cocoa & Ugly Christmas Sweaters” Bring the family for Life Groups at 9 a.m., followed by worship at 10:30 a.m., and be sure to wear that tacky Christmas xweater you’ve been waiting to wear all year! We’ll have cookies and cocoa in our Java Cafe, plus a special photo op with the LifePointe Sleigh!
Dec. 24: Christmas Eve Services. Join us for a family worship of candles, carols and communion at 4:30 or 6 p.m. During the services, we will also take a special Benevolent Offering that is used to assist those in need throughout the year.
Dec. 27: One Family Worship. Join us for a traditional family worship at 10:30 a.m., childcare will be provided for ages 3 and under. Life Groups will not meet at 9 a.m., but will resume on Jan. 3, 2021.
LifePointe has regularly scheduled services on Sundays and Wednesdays. Sundays you can worship on-campus and online at 10:30 a.m., and we have Life Groups for all ages at 9 a.m. Wednesdays offer activities for all ages, 6–7:30 p.m. Visit www.lifepointechurch.me or in person at 3551 E Orange Ave., Eustis. For questions, call 352-357-5663.