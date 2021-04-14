March 23, Congressman Daniel Webster recognized LifeStream Behavioral Center’s 50 years of service in the U.S. House of Representatives as a matter of Congressional Record during the proceedings and debates of the 117th Congress.
LifeStream’s mission is to support recovery, promote health and create hope. Over the years, LifeStream has become a leader in behavioral health, substance use disorders, and social services.
In 1969, LifeStream began as a component of Waterman Memorial Hospital in Eustis, providing community-based care as an alternative to institutionalization. On March 12, 1971, LifeStream become a separate non-profit organization, originally founded as Lake/Sumter Community Mental Health Center, with 18 inpatient beds located inside Waterman Hospital and two outpatient clinics located in Lake and Sumter counties.
Since its founding, LifeStream has expanded to multiple facilities with over 50 programs and 1,000 staff providing services in Lake, Sumter, Citrus, Hernando, Marion, Orange, and Hillsborough counties.
