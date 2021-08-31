Limiting labels corral us into a fence of mediocrity and misery. They compel us to stop searching for the gate of freedom because we buy the lie that we aren’t capable of superseding our self-drawn existence.
In Derwin L. Gray’s book Limitless Living, he writes, “A label is a soul tattoo that is ingrained in our hearts, so much so that it determines how we see ourselves.”
We accept the boundaries firmly implanted in our hearts, afraid to function past the temporal and flawed world we’ve created within and around us.
As consequence, we behave in concordance with our beliefs, choosing the same things in different packages.
Getting the same results.
Albert Einstein said, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.”
Let’s take that a step further and switch out the verb doing with believing. We have to believe before we can change the result of behavior.
It’s when we see ourselves as Jesus does that we can live outside the boundaries of self-declared labels and limiting beliefs.
Jesus breaks the labels that bind.
You aren’t an addict. You aren’t unlovable. You aren’t a failure. You aren’t a victim.
For so long, I carried the lengthy label of “pregnant teenage dropout who gave her baby away” and it hindered my life until I renewed my mind, until I understood that Jesus came so I could live life abundantly and label free. John 10:10.
Like everyone, I’m a work in progress, working toward the limitless life that God designed for me. As Paul described in Philippians 3:12, I haven’t arrived, but I’m having fun getting there.
And you can too.
1. This week’s practice:
2. In your notebook, record three limiting labels that are holding you back.
Record three things you need to believe about yourself in order to break free from the mindset.
Persuade your heart that you are who God says you are. You’ve been made righteous through the blood of Christ. See yourself that way, no matter what’s happened in your past. Colossians 1:22 But now he has reconciled you by Christ’s physical body through death to present you holy in his sight, without blemish and free from accusation—.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God and everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you. Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests.