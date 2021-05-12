In an effort to bring the Mount Dora Library closer to one of its neighborhoods, two new little free libraries are being installed in May in the northeast neighborhood of the city.
Installing little free libraries in the northeast community was the brainchild of Pastor Bobby Rowe, whose Saving Faith Baptist Church will be the location of one of the little libraries.
“Reading will equip today’s youth to become tomorrow’s leaders,” said Rowe, who leads a volunteer student tutor group.
The second little free library will be installed on the grounds of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center on Florida Avenue. A third little free library is being installed at the Simpson Farmhouse in Mount Dora, which is part of the Library campus, replacing a book box that had succumbed to Florida’s rain and humidity.
“We’re always happy to extend our great library’s services beyond its borders and this great project has merit,” said Mount Dora Library Association’s president Al Wittnebert.
All three little free libraries are being sponsored by the Mount Dora Library Association.
The libraries will be stocked with donated books received at the W.T. Bland Public Library, as well as, books deleted from its collection. Volunteers are being sought to help with this venture.
For more information about the project or for volunteer opportunities, contact the W.T. Bland Public Library at 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.