Living in harmony is a choice.

This week someone asked me what I thought about the cities burning down and the businesses being looted.
I told him that we don’t have to feel helpless in this day and age. We get to choose our views and opinions, how we respond, how we step up, how we change our corner of the world.
Our attitudes and beliefs don’t have to be up for bargain with every wind change.
When deciding what we want to be intentional about, we can turn to the Word of God to see His divine intention.
Romans 12: 16-18 Live in harmony with one another; do not be haughty (snobbish, high-minded, exclusive), but readily adjust yourself to [people, things] and give yourselves to humble tasks. Never overestimate yourself or be wise in your own conceits. Repay no one evil for evil, but take thought for what is honest and proper and noble [aiming to be above reproach] in the sight of everyone. If possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.
It’s okay if we don’t agree with someone else’s view and opinion, it’s okay to speak our mind and stand up for our beliefs. When it becomes dangerous for us and others is when we infuse those views and opinions with hate.
The Bible is very clear about choosing love.
In fact, that was the very commandment that Jesus gave us as a gift.
John 13:34-35 I give you a new commandment: that you should love one another. Just as I have loved you, so you too should love one another. By this shall all [men] know that you are My disciples, if you love one another [if you keep on showing love among yourselves].
How can we choose to live in harmony?
Today’s Practice:
1. Refresh your view and opinions through the Word of God, let it sharpen you and define you with His love.
2. Since we only show love to others to the degree that we love ourselves, spend time with God and allow Him to show you how valuable you are.
3. Find an outlet where you can share your compassion with others. Join an organization that you believe in, a church that teaches peace and love, do something for someone that isn’t in your circle of influence. Include your children, grandchildren and yes, great grandchildren, so the next generation will be infused with a harmony mindset.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.
