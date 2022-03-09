As development continues to impact habitat in Florida, wildlife encounters are on the rise. Coyotes are now a common sight in residential areas, with consequences to domestic animals.
At Trout Lake Nature Center’s upcoming Friday Night Naturalist Program, “Coyotes in Florida – Awareness and Pet Safety,” presenter Catherine Hannan will discuss coyote biology, life history and common encounters, as well as strategies to reduce conflicts and keep pets safe.
Hannan is a senior wildlife assistance biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
The March 18 program will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
Friday Night Naturalist programs are held monthly on the third Friday. These programs are donation-based, with $5 suggested to support the independent non-profit organization’s future programs.
For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.