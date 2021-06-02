amvets check

New York City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Oehm recently accepted a $10,000 donation from Mount Dora’s Amvets Post 1992 to go toward to Tunnel to Towers Foundation to help military veterans, first responders and their survivors and families. From left, second vice commander Eric Groves, commander Hippie Freeman, provost Marshall Steve Ives, Oehm, and Orlando Race Director Kyle Albano.

