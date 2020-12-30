Ruth King, a well-known local blues artist, will give a free, online performance titled “Healing Racism” on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at 7 p.m. She will share her music and her soon-to-be released memoir, Zebra: Lost and Found between Two Races. Having been born into Black and White racism on both sides, Ruth has found a way to win the war against hate. Her performance is the first in a three-part series about racism hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided on the home page of www.lakecountyuu.net.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…