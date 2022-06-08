Members of the GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc., have been busy this past year, with several fundraisers resulted in donations of over $16,750 that support Ukraine and several area nonprofit organizations.
The club was founded in 1919, and after 103 years its members continue to demonstrate the “volunteer spirit” for which it stands, according to club vice president Roseanne Miller.
“The donations have served many children, teenagers, adults and senior citizens,” she wrote in an email. “All of our clubwomen are united in their dedication to volunteering their time to community service. Diverse in age, interests and experiences, they all share the desire to create positive change in our local communities.”
Recent donations have been for The Haven, which provides support to victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse, according to the club, as well as Cornerstone Hospice Foundation and Forward Paths Foundation, Inc.
New members are always welcome. For more details, visit gfwcmdwc.com or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.