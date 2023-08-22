“It is a really great time to be in Central Florida,” Lake-Sumter State College President Dr. Heather Bigard recently told a panel of community stakeholders gathered on the campus of LSSC to discuss community advancement through the new workforce education partnership, LakeWorks.
The LakeWorks panel brought together Bigard, Lake Technical College Executive Director DeAnna Thomas, Lake County Commissioner Doug Shields and State Representative John Temple to share how LakeWorks addresses this critical economic development priority at the county and state levels.
The panelists emphasized the area’s growing workforce and unveiled the strengthening alliance between LSSC and Lake Technical College, which will transform how students achieve economic mobility through continued education. Though the two schools have been working together for years, the LakeWorks partnership achieves a new level of collaboration for Lake and Sumter County’s education system and workforce development pipeline.
“One of the first things Dr. Bigard and I did in our roles was meet and discuss how we can work together to create opportunities for students,” Thomas said. “We continue to look for ways to work together to bring the greatest impact to employers and students in our community.”
While a statewide articulation agreement between technical and state colleges already allows students to transfer credits easily, LSSC and LTC are taking extra steps to model cooperation for the state and creatively expand the opportunities for students to transfer.
LakeWorks promotes student achievement and workforce development in the community by:
- •Synchronizing academic calendars to allow for quick transition between courses and programs.
- •Transferring a variety of credit hours to save students time and money.
- •Offering more education and career options within Lake County to keep students local.
- •Encouraging students to obtain stackable credentials, such as additional degrees, certificates or qualifications, to increase their employability and potential earnings.
- •Offering higher education opportunities to high school students with a focus on connecting high school programs and certifications to LSSC and/or LTC through career pathways and dual enrollment.
- •Hiring a shared staff position who is well versed in offerings at both schools to advise students on making the best program enrollment choices for their career goals.
- •Cross-training all staff and advisors to educate and empower students to use both colleges’ offerings.
- •Sharing a webpage, scholarship fund, student data and campus to allow for a seamless transition between schools.
- •Allowing past, current and future students to take advantage of LakeWorks’ offerings.
“One of the core components of this partnership is the goal to continue saving students time and money as they pursue their workforce credentials at either or both of our schools,” Thomas said.
“Neither of us have raised our tuition in over a decade, and we continue to offer industry-leading programs,” Bigard added.
“What’s missing from the full success of this partnership?” Lake 100 Executive Chair and LSSC District Board of Trustees Chair Bret Jones asked from the audience.
Additional support from employers to sponsor students through these programs at both LSSC and LTC is a crucial piece to its success, Bigard said.
While the schools already incorporate local businesses by creating new market-specific programs based on workforce demand and aligning curriculum with industry training standards, Bigard and Thomas hope to continue increasing the employer presence in education.
Learn at www.laketech.org or www.lssc.edu.