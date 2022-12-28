Leesburg Elementary Learning Academy recently was the recipient of a $1,000 donation from a local DAR chapter.
The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated the funds to benefit the school’s work with needy students, through the chapter’s Adopt-A-School Community Classroom initiative.
According to the chapter, “LELA’s family school liaison, Florence Katzenberger, works tirelessly to set students up for success in the classroom. She assists needy and homeless students with basic necessities, allowing them greater confidence to focus on their schoolwork. She assists with clothing, hygiene, and each Friday 60 weekend food bags are sent home with students who may have little else otherwise. The lack of funding for programs like this inspires Florence to engage with community partners to make it all happen. We applaud the work she is doing with the support of LELA, and the Daughters at BHH are happy to do our part.”
The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter is based in Leesburg and has members from both Lake and Sumter counties.