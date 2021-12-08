Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg recently was the recipient of a $450 donation from the local DAR chapter.
The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution donated the funds to benefit the school’s literacy enrichment through the chapter’s Adopt-A-School Community Classroom initiative.
“Beverly Shores Elementary is a Title 1 school that counts on community support to succeed, and the Daughters at BHH are happy to do their part,” according to the chapter.
The Bertha Hereford Hall Chapter is based in Leesburg and has members from Lake and Sumter counties.