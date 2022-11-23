Sam Boswell Buick GMC of Mount Dora celebrated their grand opening in a big way –Thursday was the ribbon cutting with Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce, along with a veteran and first responder cookout. Friday, they hosted a classic car show with live music, food trucks and cash prizes. Saturday, they wrapped up by giving away a new Buick Encore. Winner was Bill Montanari.
In addition, Sam Boswell Buick GMC has teamed up with the Villagers for Veterans in support of Ashley’s House, a 4,000 square-foot transitional group home constructed on Grove Street in Eustis to help female veterans transition from the military.
O’Neal Boswell announced continued support of Ashley’s House by donating $10 to the house for every test drive through Dec. 31. Just let your sales person know you are there to drive for Ashley.
Sam Boswell Buick GMC, formerly known as Danny Len Buick GMC, is located at 17605 Hwy 441 in Mount Dora.