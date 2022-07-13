Information provided by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management
Did you know the Lake County Office of Emergency Management has an aggressive program to educate the public about how to prepare for potential disasters?
Community and civic groups, homeowner associations, businesses and schools are encouraged to call to schedule a program.
An emergency preparedness program includes planning information for any disaster, from hurricanes to sinkholes to wildfires.
To schedule a program, call the Office of Emergency Management at 352-343-9420.