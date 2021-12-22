Treadwell Farms, a family-owned hemp business based in Lake County, and Ravenous Pig Brewing Company have teamed up to brew an amber ale with hemp leaves grown and harvested by the farm. Called Treadwell Red, it doesn’t contain CBD or THC, as the leaves were used to create this brew.
They released the ale at an event at the Winter Park brewery Dec. 1, when the brewing company also offered a special cocktail made with the Treadwell Farms Essential Blend Hemp CBD. Called the Pride of Eustis, where the Treadwell Farms greenhouse is located, it contained tequila, mint, lime and falernum with the CBD.
At the event, the Treadwell Farms team educated visitors about their farm and CBD production process. Guests also learned about CBD and how it works in the body.
Industrial hemp is the same species as marijuana, or the cannabis sativa plant. But it can’t get you high. The intoxicating THC cannabinoid has been bred away. People grow hemp for its fiber – think hemp rope – but there’s also been increased interest in hemp-derived CBD products, marketed for their potential health benefits.
“One of the things I enjoy most about my job is developing local partnerships and collaborations. In everything we do at Treadwell Farms we always work towards this, whether it be farmers, retail, pharmacies or local companies looking for fresh ingredients for specially crafted products utilizing the whole hemp plant,” said Jammie Treadwell, Treadwell Farms co-owner. “I also love working with other craftsman, like Ravenous Pig, who really care about ingredients with a passion like we do.”
They were one of the first farms in the state to receive a hemp cultivation license from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services on May 1.
The Treadwell Farms family has been farming in Florida for more than 100 years, starting in the Panhandle before relocating to Central Florida planting agricultural roots in foliage, tropical plants, citrus and peaches.
Treadwell Farms received one of Florida’s first hemp cultivation licenses in May 2020 to grow in the state. As an approved source for hemp by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, it also was one of the first hemp companies in the state to receive the Fresh from Florida designation.
