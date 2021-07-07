Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle recently awarded Lake County Fire Chief James Dickerson as its Rotarian of the Year. The award is given annually to the member who best exemplifies the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self.”
Outgoing President Ruth Jones said, “The club chose Chief Dickerson for this distinction for the work he’s done throughout the year organizing the club’s community service projects. The highlight was his coordination of the Eustis, Mount Dora and Tavares Fire Departments to join forces for a food drive to support Lake Cares, during which time they collected 12,000 pounds of food and $1,400 in cash donations. Chief Dickerson also leads our Rotary’s quarterly Adopt-a-Roadway project, provided the logistics for the Mount Dora Holiday Parade and is in the process of planning a fall ‘Turkey Shoot.’”
The Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle has contributed approximately $30,000 in community benefits this year despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to supporting the Lake Cares food drive, they supported their hot chocolate and gift wrapping event at the Donnelly Center, awarded 13 scholarships for local high school seniors, provided a special swing for children with disabilities at Gilbert Park, supports the Tavares concert events with a beverage tent, holds a holiday party for the students at the Mount Dora Christian Academy, gives out goodies at Trunk or Treat and the Halloween Parade, and worked to repair wheel-chair ramps, as well as tending the donation booths for the Mount Dora Center for the Arts.
Rotary International is an organization with 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers in 3,500 different countries who see a world where people can unite and take action to create lasting changes in communities and across the globe. For more information about the Rotary Club of Lake County Golden Triangle, call Jones at 352-385-7798.