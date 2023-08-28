Mount Dora, FL (32757)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy with periods of light rain this afternoon. High 94F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Tropical storm conditions possible. Cloudy with showers. Low 79F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.