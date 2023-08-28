The City of Umatilla’s public library was founded over 100 years ago, in 1917, by the women of Umatilla in an upstairs room on the corner of Central Avenue and Orange Lane. The library was run by volunteers, and all of the books needed to start the library were donated. In the 1930s, the library moved to a log cabin in the center of town. In the 1950s, the library moved again, to a room in a new building that it shared with city hall. The first paid library director was hired in 1960, and by 1981, the library had outgrown its one room.
As the women of Umatilla were busy starting the city’s public library, the Atlantic Coast Line railroad was hard at work, connecting the United States’ Atlantic coast between Virginia and Florida. The Atlantic Coast Line had a 1,600-square-foot depot built in Umatilla, one of its many stops.
In the 1980s, the depot building was donated to the city of Umatilla by the Atlantic Coast Line to be used for the new public library. The building was then moved to land that had also been donated for the library. In addition, money was donated for the renovations needed by the depot.
Acquisition of the train depot was only the first stage of a much-needed library expansion. The addition of the library’s iconic orange caboose on the west side of the property in 1986 was stage two of the expansion program. The third stage was the expansion of the depot section of the library.
In the midst of its tremendous growth, the library has kept the railroad theme. In fact, if you visit the area between the romance and mystery novels, you will be in what was once the “whites only” waiting area of the train depot. What had been the “blacks only” waiting area is now the children’s section of the library.
Umatilla resident Seth Sutphin, owner of Precise Painting Enterprises Incorporated, is proud of the library and its history, and recognizes the caboose as a treasured city icon.
He has fond memories of the library’s caboose and has long wanted to see it restored to its former glory. He and his company researched the train, and on Aug. 21, they began to repaint and restore the caboose. During the week-long restoration project, Sutphin restored its original colors, adding the missing yellow and black accents to the orange paint that has adorned it.
Sutphin said he hopes that the residents of Umatilla enjoy the newly painted caboose, and that this restoration will help rejuvenate and beautify the city. He said he and his company would be happy to be involved in other restoration projects for the city in the future.
Sutphin also is hoping that the pride he has for his hometown is reflected in his work, and that library visitors can enjoy the caboose for years to come.
The Umatilla Public Library, part of the Lake County Library System, is located at 412 Hatfield Dr. in Umatilla. Visit https://www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/umatilla_public_library.aspx.
For more about the library’s history, visit https://www.umatillalibrary.org/history.