Lake County Homeschoolers, a group of seven middle school-aged students from Eustis, Tavares and Umatilla, took third place at the recent Odyssey of the Mind State Tournament. They will be competing at the upcoming World Tournament.
Despite the pandemic, they worked all year to be able to perform and present their solution to this year’s Problem 5, “Superhero Socks: A Cliffhanger Beginning,” according to Haley Aldrich.
The World Tournament now is to be held in person June 11–12. Because the event date was changed, the homeschool team plans to compete as a virtual team, due to schedule conflicts with team members. The virtual track allows them to compete against other virtual teams through a video submission. Submissions for that tournament will be due April 30, Aldrich said.
Another local team sent by Umatilla Middle School took fourth place in the same problem and division. They also have the opportunity to compete at the World Tournament, according to Haley Aldrich.
Odyssey of the Mind is a creative problem-solving competition where students work to create a solution to a given problem via an 8-minute skit. Students can chose from five different problems each year. They do all of the work themselves and cannot have assistance from adults or students outside the team. This is to teach them about leadership, teamwork, problem solving, time management, budgeting and other skills.
For more information about Odyssey of the Mind, visit odysseyofthemind.com.