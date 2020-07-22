When schools re-open in August, families in North Lake County will have the chance to choose a new, innovative option for elementary-age students. And many families will be able to choose it at little to no cost.
CREATE Conservatory, a private, non-profit elementary school specializing in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education through arts education, is coming to Leesburg. When it opens in August, approximately 25% of its students will be attending with a scholarship, thanks to the generous support of donors from our community.
CREATE Conservatory is a K-5 school designed to meet the needs of gifted, talented, and/or creative children in Lake County and will specialize in STEM education through arts integration. The school is the brainchild of Nicole Duslak, an award-winning educator with a BFA in Theatre and two master’s degrees in education. An arts integration specialist, she has assembled a team of local educators, business owners and artists who have spent the last year working to bring the school to North Lake County.
At CREATE Conservatory, students will study core subjects like science, English, reading and math, but they will learn and demonstrate mastery of those subjects using the arts.
The team behind CREATE Conservatory firmly believes that all children have the right to a high-quality education regardless of their ability to pay, so providing scholarships for deserving students has always been a core part of their mission.
Through the support of community members and corporate sponsors, more than $35,000 in scholarships has been secured for the 2020–2021 school year. The application process for the school and scholarships is currently open. More information can be found on the school’s website at www.CREATEConservatory.com.