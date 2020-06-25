Mount Dora Middle and South Lake High schools are among 60 schools statewide chosen to participate in the first phase of the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, part of an effort announced by Gov. Ron DeSantis in January to elevate civic knowledge, skills and disposition through speech and debate.
“The Florida Civics and Debate Initiative will allow thousands of students across our state to not only learn about the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, but also give them the confidence to succeed academically and in life,” DeSantis said in a press release from his office.
The first phase of the initiative consists of 60 schools in 28 school districts, with the goal of expanding into all Florida school districts by 2023. Debate takes the traditional approach of learning civics – typically students simply gaining knowledge and understanding of our government’s structures – and elevates it by simulating important real-world constitutional, legal and societal issues and conducting critical analyses of both sides.
The state received a multi-year, $5 million grant from the Marcus Foundation for the civics initiative. Participating schools will receive funding support to start their debate teams, including money to offset educational resources, tournament transportation, coach stipends and membership in the National Speech and Debate Association.
Public input on the civics standards is encouraged through an online survey platform accessible at https://www.floridacivicsreview.org. This platform provides stakeholders open access to participate in the review process until Aug. 5.
For more information about the civics review, visit http://www.fldoe.org/civicsreview. For more information about the Florida Civics and Debate Initiative, including a list of participating schools, visit www.floridaeducationfoundation.org/fcdi.