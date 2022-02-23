Three schools in the Lake County Schools district recently were awarded the Florida Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports (PBIS) “Model School Resilience Award.”
Fruitland Park Elementary, Leesburg’s Oak Park Middle School and Pine Ridge Elementary School in Clermont were recognized.
The award was introduced last year by Florida PBIS as a way to recognize schools for success in continuing their PBIS initiatives while also navigating the challenges of virtual instruction and activities that had to be modified because of the pandemic, according to a district news release.
To earn this award, schools had to provide evidence throughout the year of continued problem-solving and data analysis related to student behavior.
Florida PBIS, based out of the University of South Florida, is a partnership organization with the Florida Department of Education.