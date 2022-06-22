At the 2022 National Senior Games held last month in Fort Lauderdale, Tavares resident Larry Davis was part of the Bombers basketball team, which placed third in their category, earning a bronze medal in the 85-plus division.
Davis is 85 years old, making him one of the younger members in the age division.
“I started playing in the Senior Games in 2007, though I’ve played basketball all my life,” he said.
Davis, who joined the Bombers team while living in Chattanooga in 2011, has played in the national games five times.
The National Senior Games Association began in 1985 in St. Louis, Missouri, with a goal of promoting healthy lifestyles for adults through education, fitness and sport. Today, the 20-sport, biennial competition for men and women ages 50 and over, is the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors, according to NSGA.
Sponsored by Humana, the games promote wellness and safety.
Around 12,000 athletes participated in this year’s national games.
“The turnout removes any doubt that the pandemic would keep senior athletes from getting back into the game, despite disruptions that caused most of the nationwide qualifying games to cancel or go virtual in 2020 and 2021 and caused the 2022 National Senior Games to be postponed six months from its original date,” NSGA said in a news release.
Learn more about the games at https://nsga.com.