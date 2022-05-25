National Society of High School Scholars has selected Celese Reagan, of Grand Island, as one of its newest members.
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development,” said James W. Lewis, NSHSS president, in a news release. “We help students like Celese build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
Reagan’s parents, Randall and Liberty Reagan, said the Eustis High School graduate also has received the President’s award for community service and plans to attend Lake-Sumter State College.