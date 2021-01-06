The University of Tampa virtually hosted its 151th commencement on Dec. 5 to honor 618 degree-seeking candidates. Three local students graduated from The University of Tampa. Brianna Civiero, of Mount Dora, graduated with a master of science in entrepre-neurship. Hannah Zavodney, of Sorrento, graduated honors with a master of educa-tion in curriculum and instruction. Kacie Lonsdale, of Mount Dora, graduated with a bachelor of science in accounting. The event was viewed online by the students, their family members and friends, UT faculty and staff members, and the general public. Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.
Cameron Lee Cruz, age 43, passed away unexpectedly in Mount Dora, Florida on December 5, 2020. Cameron was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan at Blodgett Memorial Hospital. Cam was beloved at every school he was at, starting at Crestwood Elementary in Rockford, Michigan where he became fast frie…
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…