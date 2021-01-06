The University of Tampa virtually hosted its 151th commencement on Dec. 5 to honor 618 degree-seeking candidates. Three local students graduated from The University of Tampa. Brianna Civiero, of Mount Dora, graduated with a master of science in entrepre-neurship. Hannah Zavodney, of Sorrento, graduated honors with a master of educa-tion in curriculum and instruction. Kacie Lonsdale, of Mount Dora, graduated with a bachelor of science in accounting. The event was viewed online by the students, their family members and friends, UT faculty and staff members, and the general public. Additionally, each graduate received a personalized video commemorating their achievement.