Several local names have been popping up on college lists around the country that honor academic achievement, as the students earn scholarships and high grade point averages.
Congratulations to Bladen Bunce from Sorrento on being accepted into Culver-Stockton College’s incoming class for the fall 2021 semester. Bunce, a senior at Mount Dora High School, also was awarded the Wildcat Scholarship, an $8,500 per year scholarship for four years. This scholarship is awarded based upon academic credentials. Culver-Stockton College, located in Canton, Missouri., is a four-year institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).
Cathryn Norwood, of Mount Dora, was named to Kennesaw State University’s Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester. Students named to the list were enrolled in at least nine credit hours of courses and earned a grade point average of at least a 3.5 at the metro Atlanta school.
Deborah Raczykowski, of Eustis, was named to the Dean’s List for fall 2020 at Cedarville University, a southwest Ohio Baptist institution. This recognition required Raczykowski to maintain a 3.75 minimum GPA while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester.
Brandon Albert, of Mount Dora, was named to Montclair State University’s fall 2020 Dean’s List. Albert was among almost 7,000 students named to the list. To qualify, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher at the research doctoral institution located 12 miles from New York City.