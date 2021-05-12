After the national Experimental Aircraft Association selected EAA Chapter 534 to award a $ 10,000 Ray Aviation Scholarship for the third consecutive year, the Leesburg chapter named Squadron 534 aviation youth member Emily Lininger, 17, to be the scholarship recipient.
Lininger, of Fruitland Park, took her first flight as a Young Eagle when she was 12 years old and since that time, she has taken advantage of every Young Eagle flight event the chapter offered.
She joined the aviation youth program, located at the Leesburg International Airport, about four years ago and has been learning to repair and build aircraft, working alongside chapter mentors.
Lininger will use the scholarship to help pay for the dual flight instruction she needs to become a licensed private pilot, her first step in realizing her dream of becoming a missionary pilot.
The Ray Aviation Scholarships are administered by the National EAA organization in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The Ray Family Foundation provides $1 million annually for 100 young people to finance dual flight instruction.
EAA Chapter 534 has awarded two other Ray Scholarships to young people active in their youth program, and both now are licensed private pilots.
This chapter is proud of the fact that the Ray Scholarship program and National EAA has honored them and three of their deserving Squadron 534 aviation youth members, said chapter representative Ted Luebbers.