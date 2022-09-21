Information provided by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.

City of Leesburg Electric

2010 Griffin Road, Leesburg, 34788

Customer Service: 352-728-9800

Report outages: 352-728-9830

City of Mount Dora Electric

510 N. Baker St., Mount Dora, 32757

Customer Service: 352-735-7151

Report outages: 352-735-7141

Clay Electric Co-op

24950 E. County Road 316, Salt Springs, 32134

Local: 352-685-2111

Customer service: 800-224-4917

Report outages: 888-434-9844

Duke Energy

Customer service: 800-700-8744

Report outages: 800-228-8485

SECO Energy

Report outages: 800-732-6141

Eustis office:  50 West Ardice Avenue, Eustis, 32726

352-357-5600

For water and sewer provider information, contact your local municipality office.

Recommended for you