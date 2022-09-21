Information provided by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management.
City of Leesburg Electric
2010 Griffin Road, Leesburg, 34788
Customer Service: 352-728-9800
Report outages: 352-728-9830
City of Mount Dora Electric
510 N. Baker St., Mount Dora, 32757
Customer Service: 352-735-7151
Report outages: 352-735-7141
Clay Electric Co-op
24950 E. County Road 316, Salt Springs, 32134
Local: 352-685-2111
Customer service: 800-224-4917
Report outages: 888-434-9844
Duke Energy
Customer service: 800-700-8744
Report outages: 800-228-8485
SECO Energy
Report outages: 800-732-6141
Eustis office: 50 West Ardice Avenue, Eustis, 32726
352-357-5600
For water and sewer provider information, contact your local municipality office.