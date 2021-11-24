Most styling salons offer the same services, but there is one that stands out from the rest. Cool Cuts is known as a leader in the beauty industry in Lake County.
Expert stylists and licensed technicians who are thoroughly trained and experienced in hair cutting, styling, as well as in nail services, barber services and shaves makes this salon distinctive.
“People know they can come to Cool Cuts and get a style to match their features and lifestyle,” Owner Tonya Hodak explained. “It all begins with an initial consultation to find out what the customer needs and wants before starting any service,” she added.
Tonya has owned Cool Cuts since 2009. She has extensive experience and moved to Florida from Chicago in 1980. Besides multiple specialized certifications, she has many years of continuing education credits on current trends and styles. She attends industry trade shows and regularly takes advanced classes in the field.
Tonya and her team of professionals -- Fiona Schleichkorn, Lori Lauria, David Vales and Autumn Hubble -- are leaders in the industry.
Cool Cuts offers a full range of services which makes them stand out. A Certified Brazilian Blowout Keratin Salon providing smoothing and straightening services, as well as color, cuts, styling, clipper cuts, razor cuts, lowlights, highlights, balayage, ombre techniques, perms and more. Barber services are also available offering haircuts with hot towel shaves and family cuts. Nail services include manicures and pedicures, acrylics, wraps, gel and regular polish changes. Top of the line professional hair products are used by the master stylists and color experts.
“My whole family comes here, it’s a family affair,” said Sandra Ramsey, a Sorrento resident. “Cool Cuts has been my salon for the past year-and-a-half, but one stylist in particular I have followed for seven years, that’s Fiona,” she added.
Fiona Schleichkorn, a licensed cosmetologist and stylist with over 20 years of experience, has been with Cool Cuts for one-and-a-half-years. She specializes in color, cuts, high and low lights, perms, blowouts, sets, clipper cuts, family cuts for men and women.
Lori Lauria -- a licensed cosmetologist with 34 years of experience -- grew up in Massachusetts and moved from Naples to Mount Dora in 2019. “I am an old school hairdresser specializing in haircuts, hair color, weekly styles and roller sets,” said Lori.
David Vales, also known as “Cowboy,” has been a barber for more than 11 years. “My approach in barbering is old school,” David explained. “I prefer to do things the old-fashioned way.” David specializes in men’s grooming -- haircuts, beard trims and hot towel shaves. “The hot towel technique I use gives men a closer shave than traditional shaves.”
“I always have my hair done here,” said Rheanna Lake, a local resident. “Today I decided to get my nails done by Autumn.”
Autumn Hubble is a licensed nail specialist who graduated from Lake Tech in 2020. She shared, “Besides manicures and pedicures on natural and artificial nails, I also do acrylics and polish changes.”
The salon is located at 25444 State Road 46 in Sorrento. Walk-ins are accepted, however appointments are preferred. The hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and closed Sundays and Mondays. The salon also takes evening appointments at least two days a week for clients who work and can’t get in during the day. To schedule your appointment at Cool Cuts call 352-383-1463.