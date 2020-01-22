MOUNT DORA, FLORIDA: Although it’s been half a century since Beatlemania was born, generation after generation of fans continue to keep the Beatles on the top of nearly every musical poll. But how, in just a few years’ time, did four musically untrained teenagers evolve into the most popular rock n’ roll group of all time? Beatles fan and cultural historian Gary McKechnie will connect the dots to reveal the magic and mystery behind the Beatles’ fame and lasting influence in a free lecture presented at Mount Dora’s First Presbyterian Church, 222 W. 6th Avenue, on Friday, January 24th at 7 p.m.
‘All You Need is Love’ traces the life and times of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr from their childhood in Liverpool to all-night shows in Hamburg bars to lunchtime sessions in a converted Liverpool warehouse. From there, landmark performances on England’s Royal Variety Performance and America’s Ed Sullivan Show preceded an astonishing musical maturity that enabled the Beatles to turn pop music into an art form before the group split up in 1970.
Delivering an extended version of a talk he delivers on the Queen Mary 2 and the ships of the Cunard Line, McKechnie shares rare video clips and rehearsal tracks as he tells their incredible story, noting he is endlessly impressed by the range of fans who want to learn more about the Beatles.
“Whether a guest is from England, America, Germany, Australia, or the Middle East, everyone loves their music and everyone loves reliving some of that magic,” he explains. “They’re astounded to look back and remember the Beatles were barely out of their teens when they came to America and began to influence the direction of music, fashion, film, photography, and the world.”
McKechnie adds that guests also love learning bits of trivia they’ll end up sharing with friends, such as the song ‘Good Morning, Good Morning’ being inspired by a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes commercial, that ‘Martha My Dear’ was a love song Paul wrote for his English sheepdog, Martha, and that the Beatles broke up at Walt Disney World.
“OK, there’s a twist to that fact,” admits McKechnie. “But it’s true!”
‘The Beatles: All You Need is Love’ which includes a Q&A session is being sponsored by the Membership & Outreach Committeeof the First Presbyterian Church, which has been in Mount Dora since 1954. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. for the 7 p.m. presentation. Admission is free and complimentary refreshments will be served.