The Lake County Adopt-A-Lake Program is accepting submissions for the Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program Calendar Contest for 2023. The contest, now in its 14th year, celebrates the area’s many lakes.
The calendar contest also supports the Keep Lake Beautiful Program’s ongoing mission to engage county residents in beautifying Lake County’s natural water resources.
Criteria: All photos must be of named waterbodies in the county and depict water somewhere in the image. Photos must be in landscape orientation. Entries are limited to five photographs per person. The deadline for entries is Oct. 28. Photographs should be submitted to cathie.catasus@lakecountyfl.gov.
All photos must include the water body’s identification and photographer’s name. If selected as a semi-finalist, a photo release form will be required.
The top 14 photographs submitted will be featured in the 2023 calendar. A panel of volunteers and staff will rate the pictures to select the semi-finalists, and the public will choose the final winners by voting on the Adopt-a-Lake webpage. The top-scoring photograph will earn the opportunity to be featured on the calendar’s cover.
Once finalized, the Adopt-a-Lake Calendars will be available for a suggested donation of $5 from the Lake County Public Works Department Water Resource Management Laboratory.
The Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program comprises three components: Water-quality monitoring, public education, and pollution prevention. Volunteers can elect which segments of the program best fit their desired level of participation.
KLB seeks to lead the way to a cleaner and more beautiful Lake County by engaging residents and encouraging community participation. KLB is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading nonprofit agency that focuses on building and maintaining vibrant communities.
For more information about Lake County Adopt-a-Lake Program, contact Cathie Catasus at 352-253-1659 or e-mail cathie.catasus@lakecountyfl.gov. For more information about the Keep Lake Beautiful Program, visit www.keeplakebeautiful.com or e-mail klb@lakecountyfl.gov.