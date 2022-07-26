In recognition of National Pet Fire Safety Day on July 15, Orlando Cat Café presented its third annual donation of pet oxygen masks to Lake County Fire Rescue on July 14.
“The pet oxygen mask donation to Lake County Fire Rescue has become one of my most favorite and meaningful annual events,” said Sandy Cagan, founder of the Orlando Cat Café. “Sadly over 40,000 pets die in fires annually, and pet oxygen masks can make the difference between life and death in those cases. We are proud to provide this lifesaving equipment to Lake County, even it helps just one dog or cat survive the unthinkable tragedy of a fire.”
The American Kennel Club and ADT Security Services established National Pet Fire Safety Day to spread public awareness on keeping pets safe.
“Pet oxygen masks allow for better treatment and oxygenation of pets following the dangerous effects of smoke inhalation,” said Jim Dickerson, Lake County Fire Rescue fire chief. “These masks are essential equipment that have allowed our firefighters the ability to resuscitate and save pets, and we cannot thank the Orlando Cat Café enough for their continued support.”