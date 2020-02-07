Come out to Living Drama Theatre, the Eustis theatre that is alive with theatrical performances, musical events, concerts, and so much more every month located in the Eustis Plaza by Big Lots. Living Drama Theatre is new to town but features the best shows around! On Saturday, February 15th at 7:00 p.m. come enjoy “Love is in the Air,” a concert of beautiful love songs featuring super tenor, Mark Steven Schmidt and pianist/arranger, Bob Wilson. Please arrive a few minutes early to be seated prior to the show start, doors open at 6:00 p.m. Tickets cost is $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors, students, and military. Purchase tickets online at: www.livingdramatheatre.com or at the door. 431 Plaza Drive, Eustis. 321-439-0529