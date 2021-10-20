Never been to Maine but always dreamed of feasting on Maine lobster and a delicious bowl of New England clam chowder? No need to pack your bags. Just visit Let’s Do…A Maine Lobster Roll on N. Donnelly Street in downtown Mount Dora.
Owner Oscar Londono has created a New England type eatery that serves menu items that aren’t necessarily what you’d expect to find in Florida. A native Columbian, Londono takes his business investments seriously. Upon the initial opportunity to purchase Let’s Do…A Maine Lobster Roll, Londono took a trip to Maine to attend the 2017 Maine Lobster Festival. It was here where he fell in love with the Maine lobster roll.
Immediately afterwards, Londono, along with his wife, Leny, and two children, Juanita and Oscar David, became the new owners of Let’s Do…A Maine Lobster Roll. Ever since, they have been rolling in the authenticity of their homemade New England style dishes.
When asked what his favorite menu item was, Londono replied, “The Maine lobster roll, of course! How could I possibly represent and serve a product that I do not believe in?”
As he said more than once, “Just respect the lobster.”
Londono takes great pride in his foods. The buns for the Maine lobster roll are brought in from Boston; the bread for the sandwiches is secretly outsourced and the lobster is shipped in from Maine or purchased from local distributor Bar Harbour. The menu for Let’s Do…A Maine Lobster Roll includes the classic Maine lobster roll, New England clam chowder, sandwiches, hot dogs, Angus beef burgers, salads, sides and desserts. Beverages served include sodas, beer, wine and smoothies.
Londono is excited for the new season and has added some new menu items. These include the Maine lobster club sandwich, lobster bisque, and blueberry and caramel apple pies.
Let’s Do…A Maine Lobster Roll is open every day for lunch at 426 N. Donnelly Street. They also offer take out, catering and delivery. Phone 352-735-3702.