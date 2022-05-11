The official qualifying tour of the LPGA returns to Mission Inn Resort later this month for its third year at the Lake County golf course.
The Epson Tour, previously known as the Symetra Tour, helps prepare talented young women golfers for a career on the LPGA Tour.
At a March media event, organizers said the Epson Tour showcases women’s golf as they continue their journey to the LPGA. Mission Inn Resort & Club’s current Head Golf Professional Nicole Quinn was an amateur golfer herself and competed at Mission Inn multiple times.
At the event, she spoke about helping athletes that are in similar positions as she once was: “Now that Epson has taken over, I know that there’s a lot of opportunities for these ladies. As they make their way to the tour, it’s just great that we are able to be a part of that.”
The tournament will draw about 140 players from around the world to compete on the challenging El Campeón golf course May 27–29 in the Mission Inn Resort & Club Championship.
The Pro-Am tournament will be held just before the competition, on May 25–26.
The event is open to the public and tickets are required for entrance. Admission and parking are free.
Visitors also have the option to become a VIP and enjoy unlimited food and drink in the VIP tent during the tournament. For more information, go to missioninnchampionship.com or call 352-324-3903.