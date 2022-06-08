Late last month, Lake-Sumter State College announced it is proposing changes in student course and laboratory fees for the 2022–2023 academic year.
“In accordance with Florida Statutes 1009.23(20), Lake-Sumter State College is notifying the community of proposed changes in institutional student fees before their consideration at the District Board of Trustees of Lake-Sumter State College meeting on June 22, 2022,” the school said in a news release.
According to LSSC, it reviews its student fees to ensure that they cover but do not exceed the cost of services provided. Fees are then adjusted for the current costs related to the course or service.
Details on changes to course-specific fees can be found at www.lssc.edu/newsroom.
Many of the changes are related to the addition of new programs and courses and their associated fees. Other fees were reduced or increase to reflect updated costs of the good or services provided with the fee, LSSC said. No increases to the tuition rates are proposed.
Founded in 1962, LSSC is a member of the Florida College System, serving more than 6,000 students annually at its three locations in Leesburg, Clermont and Sumterville. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.