Over 41,500 pounds of food are set to be distributed to students and community members in a drive-through event Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Lake-Sumter State College. LSSC students and members of the community can receive a 30-plus pound box of pantry staples, fresh dairy, meat and produce at the Leesburg campus, 9501 U.S. Highway 441. Those participating should enter campus at College Drive from U.S. Highway 441.
Recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey conducted in September 2020, shows that 23 million households sometimes or often didn’t get enough to eat, including 1.95 million households in Florida.
Thanks to anonymous donors and a strong partnership with Lake Cares Food Pantry, Second Harvest Food Bank and the USDA, the LSSC Foundation has provided 152,000 pounds of food to the local community at three events since May. This event will bring the total distributed to 193,500 pounds.