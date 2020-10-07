The Lake-Sumter State College Foundation has received $23,130 from the Florida College System Foundation for three student scholarship programs. The FCS Foundation facilitates the three programs on behalf of all 28 colleges in the Florida College System.
The Bank of America Dream Makers Scholarship is awarded to first-generation students for tuition, fees, books, transportation and childcare. The Helios Education Foundation First Generation Scholarship is awarded to scholars who are first-generation students to cover their tuition, fees and books. Preference for this scholarship will be given to students who intend to become a teacher in the State of Florida. The Florida Blue Nursing and Allied Health Scholarship is awarded to students pursuing a degree in nursing and covers tuition, fees and books.
In 2020, the LSSC Foundation has already awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to Lake-Sumter State College students – an all-time record as students cope with the economic impacts of the global pandemic.