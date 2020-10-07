Lake-Sumter State College and the Lake-Sumter State College Foundation will recognize nine 2020 Distinguished Alumni & Hall of Fame Award winners at a Oct. 13 celebration.
This year’s winners represent a broad cross section of the community – a veterinarian, Marines second lieutenant, law enforcement sergeant, engineer, librarian and business owners.
“We’re proud of our more than 25,000 Lake-Sumter State College alumni who are making positive impacts in our local community, Central Florida and beyond each day,” said Dr. Laura Byrd, institutional advancement vice president and LSSC Foundation executive director. “We are excited to recognize the contributions of this year’s winners in giving back to LSSC and serving their communities.”
This year’s Distinguished Alumni winners are:
• Heart of a Volunteer Award: Robert Elmatti ’05
• Community Engagement Award: Sgt. Frederick Jones ’11
• Professional Achievement Award: Candice Humphrey ’06
• Valor Award: 2nd Lt. Brianne Cook ’17
• Graduate of the Last Decade (GOLD) Award: Kylie Smalt ’17
This year’s Hall of Fame winners are:
• LSSC Staff Award: Carolyn Scott
• LSSC Faculty Award: Nora Rackley
• LSSC Trustee Award: Tim Morris
• LSSC Athletics Award: Mike Matulia
The celebration event will be Tuesday, Oct. 13, at 6 p.m. at Mission Inn Resort & Club. RSVP to attend at www.lssc.edu/alumnihof. Event capacity is limited, and the use of face coverings/masks is required to accommodate safety protocols and prevent the spread of COVID-19.