Kids’ College and Xploration at Lake-Sumter State College is excited to offer opportunities to participate in Kids College 2021.
Parents and students can choose academic classes for students looking to stay sharp over the summer, and recreational options, such as arts and crafts, sports and performing arts for a little summer fun.
“Students can still interact and socialize with their classmates while trying out a new interest or practicing their skills,” said DeAnna Diggs, LSSC’s Youth Development director.
Kids College has dozens of course options for students in grades 1 through 5.
Love the outdoors? Kids choosing Bugs, Bugs, Bugs will explore the world from a bug’s eye view. They’ll learn about different bugs that you might encounter in different habitats, including their own backyard. Plus, they’ll build their own bug habitat and learn the roles that bugs play in our lives.
Go for the Gold with Archery is a Kids College favorite. Earn awards as you master the bow and arrow online. Students with prior experience in archery will improve their archery skills by learning advanced aiming techniques, shooting from greater distances and enjoying challenging new games. The course ends with games, including a balloon shoot and an official tournament with award ribbons.
Many more course options including sports, cooking, sewing, Japanese culture, Spanish language, art, yoga, dance, chemistry and engineering.
For older students in grades 6 through 9, Xploration offers tracks in Advanced Acting, focusing on a wide variety of acting techniques, and Bridging into the Future with STEAM, focusing on a variety of engineering skills through hands-on and team-based projects.
“As we plan for our Kids College events in summer 2021, health and safety is our number priority,” says Dr. Laura Byrd, vice president of Institutional Advancement. “It’s important to us that we find a way to offer our youth programming in ways that protect our students.”
This summer’s schedule and programming will be offered in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for youth and summer camps and LSSC pandemic operational procedures.
Most notably, the class and group sizes will be much smaller than previous years and cohort-based to limit group-to-group exposure. Physical (social) distancing will be incorporated, frequent hand washing or hand sanitization will be utilized, the use of face masks will be required, and increased facility sanitization efforts will be implemented.
More details on LSSC’s pandemic operation procedures can be found at www.lssc.edu/coronavirus.