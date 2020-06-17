Kids’ College at Lake-Sumter State College is excited to offer local families opportunities to participate in Kids College 2020 with learning options available.
Kids’ College has partnered with Black Rocket, an online platform with an emphasis on STEM, to offer online courses for 2nd through 8th graders.
“Students can still interact and socialize with their classmates while trying out a new interest or practicing their skills in the online course,” explains DeAnna Diggs, LSSC’s Director of Youth Development. “The online course still has interactive elements that are important to the on-campus experience.”
Virtual courses include the ability to Make your First Video Game in a one-of-a-kind class that shows you the keys to designing your first 2D platformer game. Conceptualization, play experience, level design, graphics, sounds, and simple coding are just some of the concepts that the course will explore. No prior experience necessary.
More culinary-minded? Kids in the Kitchen introduces students to nutritious snacks with an international flair, made with no cooking. This class will teach you about nutrition, and you will learn how to prepare easy “no-bake” snacks. Ingredient lists will be provided in advance. Students will participate in other activities such as place setting, table etiquette, napkin folding, and decorative centerpieces.
Go for the Gold with Archery – a Kids College favorite! Earn awards as you master the bow & arrow online. Students with prior experience in Archery, you will improve your archery skills by learning advanced aiming techniques, shooting from greater distances, and enjoying challenging new games. The course ends with virtual games, including a balloon shoot and an official tournament with award ribbons.
In addition, the signature on-campus Kids’ College experience that thousands of children have come to know and love over the last 30 plus years in Lake County will be offered in July.
“Health and safety is our number priority at LSSC,” says Dr. Laura Byrd, Vice President of Institutional Advancement. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, it was important to us that we found a way to offer our youth programming in ways that protected our students.”
This summer’s schedule and programming is being designed in compliance with the latest CDC guidelines for youth and summer camps and LSSC pandemic operational procedures.
Most notably, the class and group sizes will be much smaller than previous years. Consistent with CDC guidelines, classes and groups will also not interact with other groups. Physical (social) distancing will be incorporated, frequent hand washing or hand sanitization will be utilized, the use of cloth face masks will be encouraged, and increased facility sanitization efforts will be implemented. More details on LSSC’s pandemic operation procedures can be found at www.lssc.edu/coronavirus.
On-campus Kids’ College will be offered in both Leesburg and Clermont in July. Registration and course details for both virtual courses and on-campus events is available online at www.lssc.edu/kidscollege.
Please contact LSSC’s Youth Development office with any questions at (352) 323-3610 or kc@lssc.edu.