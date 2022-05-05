Kids’ College and Xploration at Lake-Sumter State College is excited to offer opportunities to participate in Kids College 2022.
Parents and students can choose academic class-es for students looking to stay sharp over the sum-mer, and recreational options such as arts and crafts, sports, and performing arts for a little summer fun!
“Students can still interact and socialize with their classmates while trying out a new interest or prac-ticing their skills,” explains DeAnna Diggs, LSSC’s Director of Youth Development. Kids College has dozens of course options for stu-dents in grades 1 through 5. Have a passion for cooking?
Kids choosing this course will get an in-depth look at food preparation and nutrition while also planning, prepping, and preparing their own meals! How about Project Pinterest – Yarntastic?
Students will learn yarn crafting skills based on popular projects found on Pinterest. Students will choose projects to create during each session. Go for the Gold with Archery – a Kids College favorite! Earn awards as you master the bow & arrow online. Students with prior experience in Archery, you will improve your archery skills by learning ad-vanced aiming techniques, shooting from greater distances, and enjoying challenging new games. The course ends with games, including a balloon shoot and an official tournament with award ribbons.
Plus many more course options including sports, cooking, sewing, performance, art, yoga, dance, robotics, coding, biology, chemistry, and engineering.
A new program for older students grades 6 through 9, Xploration offers more advanced tracks in acting, focusing on a wide variety of more advanced acting techniques, and STEAM-based courses focusing on a variety of computer, science, and engineering skills through hands-on and team-based projects. On-campus Kids’ College and Xploration events will be offered in both Leesburg and Clermont throughout June and July.
And don’t worry, we’re flexible to your schedule by offering a variety of interactive courses are available for students that need to be dropped off early or stay late. For example, students who need to stay late can sign up for Awesome Animals! to learn about a new animal species and practicing drawing that animal each day.
Registration is now open and course details is available online at www.lssc.edu/kidscollege. Please contact LSSC’s Youth Development office with any questions at (352) 323-3610 or kc@lssc.edu.
We can’t wait to see you on campus!