July 28, Lake-Sumter State College announced it had been awarded $85,000 through the LSSC Foundation to support a new renewable energy certificate program and student scholarships.
LSSC is one of 18 organizations in Florida to collectively receive $697,000 in grants from the Duke Energy Foundation in support of career training programs.
“With this year’s gift, we look forward to expanding our programs to include courses and specializations in renewable energy,” said Dr. Laura Byrd, senior vice president of institutional advancement and executive director, LSSC Foundation.
The six-week Lineworker Boot Camp program prepares students for jobs as entry-level apprentices for transmission and distribution roles at energy utilities. This program is offered at the Electric Utility Institute at the LSSC Sumter Center in Sumterville.
The boot camp curriculum is developed in collaboration with industry partners to ensure a seamless transition for students entering these roles and reduce the amount of initial on-the-job training required, according to LSSC.
“As renewable energy becomes a larger part of the electric generation mix in Florida and across the country, the demand for workers with skills in these areas will continue to grow. This renewable energy certificate will build off the electricity knowledge offered in the Lineworker Boot Camp and include training in three key areas: Photovoltaic systems (solar panels) design and placement, Photovoltaic systems installation, operation, and maintenance, and Energy storage systems, including the chemistry and materials,” the college said in a news release.
“As we look to the future, we are excited to embrace these renewable and sustainable energy trends through new and expanding partnerships on each of our campuses,” said Dr. Heather Bigard, LSSC president. “Along with the support from the Foundation, we are exploring ways to simultaneously improve our campus infrastructure and offer hands-on career training opportunities for our students.”
For example, LSSC plans to construct an off-grid, solar-powered Workforce Teaching Pavilion at the Sumter Center that can serve as a real-world laboratory for students in the renewable energy certificate.