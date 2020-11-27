Jeremy Norton, associate professor of political science at Lake-Sumer State College, has been named the 2020 Professor of the Year by the Association of Florida Colleges.
“It was an honor to represent this amazing college,” Norton said. “This is a highlight of my career, and I appreciate all of the assistance and support that the college community has provided. I am glad that I could bring this win home as our talented faculty have before me.”
Each year, the 28 colleges in the Florida College System nominate a faculty member for the AFC Professor of the Year competition. The competition looked different this year, due to the impacts of the pandemic, and was held virtually. The faculty prepare a 15-minute teaching demonstration and are evaluated on their ability to foster a positive learning environment, include varied instructional activities to meet student needs, allow students to engage fully, and provide clear learning outcomes for the lesson.
Each finalist presented their course lesson via Zoom to a panel of judges and AFC virtual conference attendees. A group of faculty and staff gathered on the Leesburg campus to watch Norton present on the big screen in the Fine Arts Auditorium.
Norton’s lesson focused on primaries and caucuses as part of the presidential nominating process. The lesson discusses the various types of statewide nominating contests, how primaries and caucuses work, and the process’ strengths and weaknesses.