Lake-Sumter State College has received $299,840 from the Florida Pathways to Career Opportunities grant program for a new electrician apprenticeship program. LSSC expects to begin recruiting apprentices later this year for enrollment starting January 2021.
The college partnered with Electrical Works of Florida, based in Leesburg, to offer this new Electrician Apprenticeship program. Electrical Works will serve as the Registered Apprenticeship Employer and provide structured on-the-job training. Apprentices will receive related technical instruction from LSSC.
“We are excited to begin offering the electrician apprenticeship program,” said Dr. Stan Sidor, President of Lake-Sumter State College. “Our industry partners tell us that quality electricians need to have a deep understanding of the craft to troubleshoot an electrical problem and provide solutions. We believe that our partnership with Electrical Works will train and create best-in-class electricians.”
The U.S. Department of Labor projects a 9.3 percent growth rate for electricians from 2018 to 2026 in Lake and Sumter Counties, including over 1,000 expected job openings in that time.
Founded in 1962, LSSC serves more than 6,000 students annually at three Lake and Sumter county locations: Leesburg, South Lake (Clermont), and Sumterville. LSSC offers certificate and degree programs designed to support and prepare students for today’s dynamic workforce. LSSC is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges. Through a partnership with the University of Central Florida, students graduating with an Associate in Arts are guaranteed admission to UCF. Learn more about LSSC at www.lssc.edu.