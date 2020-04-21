Mount Dora firefighters rescued a lone duckling that was caught in a storm drain last Tuesday at the Publix on 441 and Donnelly. The baby duck is happy and healthy now, and the firefighter was even happier to make the rescue.
Raymond “Ray” Ordell Halverson (1934-2020) went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 22, 2020 at the age of 85 after a short but rough battle with cancer. The funeral service will be held at Trinity Evangelical Free Church, 890 Abrams Road, Eustis, Florida at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28. It will al…