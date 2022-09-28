The Newcomers and Friends Club of Lake County will have its monthly luncheon on Oct. 11, meeting at 11 a.m. for registration and fellowship at the Country Club of Mount Dora.
The club says, “You don’t have to be new to the area to join us, but if you are newly relocated to Lake County, we’re a friendly group of women whose club has a lot of monthly side groups to join! Some options, including Backgammon, Euchre (ladies and couples), Pinochle and others are reasons to get together for laughter and friendship! We even offer a side group for the men to get together for socializing.”
For more information, call Judy, club president, at 239-940-5427. The monthly luncheon is held the second Tuesday of the month at the County Club of Mount Dora. Cost is $20 for a salad, rolls and butter, a hot entrée, rice or potatoes, chef choice of a vegetable, beverage, coffee and dessert.
“We’d love to meet you and have you become part of our group,” the group says.
October’s luncheon deadline is Oct. 4.