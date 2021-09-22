A bronze portrait of Lake County journalist Mabel Norris Reese will be revealed Friday, Sept. 24, as the city of Mount Dora hosts “A Celebration of Courage.”
The event will be at 10 a.m. in Sunset Park, located at the corner of Alexander and Fourth, by the Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce. The event is open to the public.
The dedication will feature Reese’s granddaughter Cindy Chesley Erickson, artist and sculptor Jim McNalis, and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King, whose 2012 book “Devil in the Grove” brought Reese international attention.
Reese’s reporting on the case of the Groveland Four, four African-American men falsely accused of raping a white teenager, shined a spotlight on corrupt Lake County sheriff Willis McCall. As a result, Reese became a target of McCall, whose colleagues detonated bombs at her home, burned a cross in her yard, poisoned her dog and vandalized her newspaper office. McCall even launched a rival newspaper to challenge Reese’s Mount Dora Topic.
“Few women in America, especially female journalists and investigative reporters, are represented in sculptures and portraits,” said Gary McKechnie, founder of the Mabel Norris Reese Tribute Fund. “With fewer than 10% of statues in America representing women, Mabel deserves to be remembered – not just to remind us of the importance of a free press, but to remind everyone of their role as citizens in a democratic society.”
Funding for this project began with donations from across the country through GoFundMe and continued with grants from the Mount Dora Public Arts Commission, Mount Dora Community Trust and other personal contributions.
For more information, visit remembermabel.com.